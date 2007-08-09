Reporters' Roundtable: Downtown Crimes and Columbus Misdemeanors
In the news this week, a police chase ends in death, and a climate of fear in downtown Cleveland, the wife of a former democratic gubernatorial candidate pleads no contest to misdemeanor theft charges--Frankie Coleman now faces five years probation; and the region's latest greatest economic hopefinds some stiff competition--are we ready to face a Medical Mart in New York? We'll talk about those stories and others on the reporters' roundtable, Thursday morning at nine.
Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer
Bill Cohen, Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau
Thomas Mulready, CoolCleveland.com