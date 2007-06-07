© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published June 7, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

The Lieutenant Governor comes in for criticism for apparent nepotism. The Secretary of State demands the return of bonus money her predecessor handed out before he left office. And in the legislature, lawmakers debate tuition freezes and divesting from companies doing business in Iran and Sudan. Also, a new challenge for Ohio's smoking ban. It's a political correspondents' roundtable this week, with The Plain Dealer's Mark Naymik, Bill Hershey of the Dayton Daily News, and Bill Cohen of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau. The conversation begins Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable