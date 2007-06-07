Regional Reporter Roundtable
The Lieutenant Governor comes in for criticism for apparent nepotism. The Secretary of State demands the return of bonus money her predecessor handed out before he left office. And in the legislature, lawmakers debate tuition freezes and divesting from companies doing business in Iran and Sudan. Also, a new challenge for Ohio's smoking ban. It's a political correspondents' roundtable this week, with The Plain Dealer's Mark Naymik, Bill Hershey of the Dayton Daily News, and Bill Cohen of the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau. The conversation begins Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.