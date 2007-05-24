Regional Reporter Roundtable

In the news this week: The Cleveland Schools Bond Accountability Commission reconvenes and finds a few promises won't be kept. Congressman Kucinich takes shots at the Cleveland Fed for Ohio's foreclosure crisis. The debate over tax abatements in Cleveland comes to a close - the status quo remains. And in the courts, Attorney General Marc Dann gets a victory against MySpace, and the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of two Parma parents. We'll round up those stories and others on The Sound of Ideas roundtable Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.