Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published May 17, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Local movers and shakers dominate our Thursday roundtable. A local commercial real estate interest gets interested in new markets in Russia and the Ukraine. The court battle over development of the Flats neighborhood heats up. Retail magnate Bob Stark promises to move his headquarters downtown as he prepares to launch a major downtown project. And, in the business of the media, we'll chat with the Plain Dealer's new Editor-in-Chief. Join Dan, Jay Miller of Crain’s Cleveland Business, Henry Gomez of the Plain Dealer, and from the ideastream economics desk, Tasha Flournoy, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

