Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published May 10, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

In the news this week, the governor fills his cabinet and awaits a decision on the budget from the Senate. And lawmakers continue to wrangle over strip club regulations. Closer to home, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is back in business and runs an uneventful May election. Meanwhile, the leading democratic presidential candidate stops by the Buckeye state. And the candidate from Ohio continues his push to impeach the Veep. Those stories and more on our roundtable this week, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

