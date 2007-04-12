© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published April 12, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Governor Strickland reinstates the Public Utilities Commission and sends a letter to the President calling the early deployment of of Ohio's National Guard a "breach of faith." Cleveland's Mayor unveils his plan for the future of residential tax abatements. A photographer at the Toledo Blade resigns after his altered photograph makes the front page. Free Speech takes a beating at the statehouse and the art of civil dialogue - in the blogosphere. We'll round up the regional news with your help Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

