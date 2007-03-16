Cancer Screening

© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Published March 16, 2007 at 2:00 PM EDT

Preventing cancer - it can be as simple as taking a test no one wants to take, and as controversial as the sex lives of teenaged girls. Cervical cancer kills 4,000 American women each year. The disease is often caused by a sexually transmitted virus. Yet a vaccine that fights the virus is causing a stir. We'll talk about the controversy and ask why so few people get screened for an even bigger killer: colon cancer. Join Regina Brett Friday morning on The Sound of Ideas.HPV Vaccine - Melanie Elsey, Ohio Roundtable legislative director; Terry Allen, Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner; Dr. Rick Kellerman, president, American Academy of Family Physicians. Colon Cancer - Mayor Jim Smith, Avon; Dr. Gregory Cooper, UH gastroenterologist.

