© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published March 8, 2007 at 2:00 PM EST

The Diebold corporation considers getting out of the electronic voting machine business. The possibility of mandating a cervical cancer vaccine finds strong resistance from the Governor Ted Strickland. A report on school funding says the fixes Ohio needs will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 billion. We'll take a look at those stories, the Mid-American Conference Tournament and the NCAA Women's Final Four on our Sound of Ideas roundtable Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.Regional Roundtable - Chris Sheridan, The Plain Dealer; Dennis Willard, Akron Beacon Journal. MAC Men & NCAA Women - Elton Alexander, sports reporter, The Plain Dealer.

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable