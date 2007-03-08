Regional Reporter Roundtable

The Diebold corporation considers getting out of the electronic voting machine business. The possibility of mandating a cervical cancer vaccine finds strong resistance from the Governor Ted Strickland. A report on school funding says the fixes Ohio needs will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $5 billion. We'll take a look at those stories, the Mid-American Conference Tournament and the NCAA Women's Final Four on our Sound of Ideas roundtable Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.Regional Roundtable - Chris Sheridan, The Plain Dealer; Dennis Willard, Akron Beacon Journal. MAC Men & NCAA Women - Elton Alexander, sports reporter, The Plain Dealer.