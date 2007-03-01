Regional Reporter Roundtable

The Ohio Supreme Court strikes down Cleveland's residency rule, as locals anticipate the Mayor's State of the City address. Four months after Ohio voters rejected casinos, 2,000 slot machines open 100 miles away in Erie. Many more are planned for Buffalo. Boosters of both hope to snag some of our money. An appearance by presidential hopeful Barack Obama kicks off the competition for votes in the Swing State. Case returns to the Western Reserve. It's our regional roundtable on The Sound of Ideas, Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.Jill Zimon, Writes Like She Talks; Jay Miller, Crain’s; Joe Frolik, The Plain Dealer