The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable: Education Edition

Published February 22, 2007 at 2:00 PM EST

Gun violence breaks out in the Cleveland schools as Chief Eugene Sanders prepares to pitch parents on the importance of the state graduation test - it's a grim reminder of the gulf between aspirations and reality. Meanwhile, math instruction across the state appears to fall far short of adequately preparing students. And on school funding, Governor Strickland says he'd prefer to work with the right, but he's not afraid of a partisan fight. On The Sound of Ideas, our roundtable focuses on education news. It's Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.

