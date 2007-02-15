© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published February 15, 2007 at 2:00 PM EST

Downtown Cleveland's biggest retail development gets a tax break that no one seemed to know about. A proposed school funding fix appears to carry a billion dollar price tag. New appointments in Columbus leave a vacancy at the Board of Education. Meanwhile, lawmakers there ponder the problems presented by term limits. We invite you to join us to talk about those stories and others on our regional roundtable on The Sound of Ideas Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau; Jill Zimon, freelance writer, blogger; Mike McIntyre, The Plain Dealer

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable