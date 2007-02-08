© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published February 8, 2007 at 2:00 PM EST

Under his leadership, Cuyahoga County voters moved from punch cards to touch screens, but now he's headed to, as they say, "pursue new career options." Michael Vu is out as the head of the Board of Elections and Deputy Director Gwen Dillingham goes too. Elsewhere in Cleveland, a city councilman targets shady airport contractors. And still more scandal out of the Bureau of Workers Compensation. On The Sound of Ideas Thursday morning, we'll hash it all out with a panel of journalists.Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau; Mike McIntyre, The Plain Dealer; Erick Trickey, Cleveland Magazine; Chris Maag, freelance writer

