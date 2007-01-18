© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas Square
The Sound of Ideas

Regional Reporter Roundtable

Published January 18, 2007 at 2:00 PM EST

Education advocates unveil a proposal they say will fix Ohio's school funding problems. The latest chapter in a homegrown homeland security story - a former Cleveland Imam deported to the West Bank winds up in the hands of Israeli security forces. And the Cleveland Clinic faces new challenges - one in court, the other in a sales demo. Those stories and more on The Sound of Ideas regional roundtable. Join us Thursday morning at nine on 90.3.Bill Cohen, Statehouse News Bureau; Bill Rice, WCPN assistant news director; Marilyn Karfeld, reporter, Cleveland Jewish News

Tags
The Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas Reporters RoundtableSound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable