Published September 18, 2006 at 2:00 PM EDT

Sure, college isn't exactly affordable, but the question before voters is this: is gambling the right way to pay for scholarships? The Learn and Earn proposal would set up slots parlors in Cleveland and elsewhere with the profits paying for college scholarships. Cleveland's mayor has just announced his support, and if voters approve it in November, slot machines in Ohio will be written into the Constitution. The stakes couldn't be higher. On the Sound of Ideas, we'll hear from all sides. Join us Monday morning at nine, on 90.3.Melanie Elsey, Legislative Director, Ohio Roundtable; Linda Siefkas, Learn & Earn spokeswoman; Mark Urycki, WCPN politics reporter; William Thompson, professor of Public Admininstration. Universitiy of Nevada-Las Vegas

