From the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Performing Arts, the 2024 Holiday concert features student ensembles performing well-known tunes. Hot chocolate, any cookies that Santa didn't eat, and a comfy chair while you listen to 90.3 or online are optional for WCLV listeners, but recommended.

NOTE: This Ovations program airs twice: Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m.