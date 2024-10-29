© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ovations

Music for Winds by Mozart from Les Délices

By John Mills
Published October 29, 2024 at 1:26 PM EDT

[Airdate: October 30 and November 2]

Next time on Ovations, it's a recent program from Les Délices and a program of music by Mozart for Wind Octet. Assembling some of the finest period wind players from around the country and beyond, the program includes contemporary arrangements of selections from The Magic Flute and Don Giovanni as well as the Serenade No. 12 'Nachtmusik.'

Program
All music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

arr. Joseph Heidenreich: Selections from The Magic Flute
Overture
“Der Vogelfänger bin Ich ja”
“Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön”
“Du feines Täubchen nur herein”

Adagio from Serenade in Eb, KV 375 – Mozart

arr. Josef Triebensee: Selections from Don Giovanni
Ouvertura
“Notte e Giorno a faticar”
“Là ci darem la mano”
“Gia la mensa è preparata”

Serenade in C minor, KV 388
I. Allegro
II. Andante
III. Menuetto in canone
IV. Allegro – theme and variations

Ovations
John Mills
See stories by John Mills