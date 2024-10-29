Music for Winds by Mozart from Les Délices
[Airdate: October 30 and November 2]
Next time on Ovations, it's a recent program from Les Délices and a program of music by Mozart for Wind Octet. Assembling some of the finest period wind players from around the country and beyond, the program includes contemporary arrangements of selections from The Magic Flute and Don Giovanni as well as the Serenade No. 12 'Nachtmusik.'
Program
All music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
arr. Joseph Heidenreich: Selections from The Magic Flute
Overture
“Der Vogelfänger bin Ich ja”
“Dies Bildnis ist bezaubernd schön”
“Du feines Täubchen nur herein”
Adagio from Serenade in Eb, KV 375 – Mozart
arr. Josef Triebensee: Selections from Don Giovanni
Ouvertura
“Notte e Giorno a faticar”
“Là ci darem la mano”
“Gia la mensa è preparata”
Serenade in C minor, KV 388
I. Allegro
II. Andante
III. Menuetto in canone
IV. Allegro – theme and variations