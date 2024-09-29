© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Ovations

Baldwin Wallace Composers Are Featured on Oct. 2 Ovations

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published September 29, 2024 at 1:02 PM EDT
The Ovations program Wed., Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. EDT (repeated Sat., Oct. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT), features compositions by two Baldwin Wallace music faculty members: (1) Clint Needham, composer-in-residence, who is also a BW alum; and (2) Richard Stout, a member of the Cleveland Orchestra trombone section.

The program includes Clint Needham's String Quartet No. 1, subtitled "Shades of Green," along with Rick Stout's "Songs of Correspondence," with text from the letters of American author Willa Cather, featuring fellow BW faculty member, mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby. The program includes the String Quartet No. 2 by the Jamaican composer Eleanor Alberga. Performing in all three works is the Poiesis String Quartet.

Ovations
