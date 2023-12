The Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, with guest conductor Sameer Patel, perform the Dvorak "Carnival" Overture and Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 on Ovations Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. EST. Also on the program are Ruth Crawford Seeger's "Andante for Strings" from 1938, and Anna Clyne's composition from 2020 entitled "Color Field."