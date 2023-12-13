Apollo's Fire - Splendour in London

On Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m., we're highlighting a program from Apollo's Fire from October called Splendour in London. It features music by Handel and Purcell composed for English royalty. Please join us!

Program

Apollo's Fire and Apollo’s Singers

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor

Josefien Stoppelenburg & Ashlee Foreman, sopranos

Jacob Perry, tenor

Henry Purcell: Selections from Celebrate this Festival, Z. 321

Henry Purcell: Airs from King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z. 628

Henry Purcell: Selections from Dido & Aeneas and Oedipus

Henry Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary

Henry Purcell: “Come Away, Fellow Sailors” from Dido & Aeneas

George Frideric Handel: Water Music

George Frideric Handel: Zadok the Priest