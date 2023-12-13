© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Apollo's Fire - Splendour in London

Published December 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST

On Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m., we're highlighting a program from Apollo's Fire from October called Splendour in London. It features music by Handel and Purcell composed for English royalty. Please join us!

Program
Apollo's Fire and Apollo’s Singers
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor
Josefien Stoppelenburg & Ashlee Foreman, sopranos
Jacob Perry, tenor

Henry Purcell: Selections from Celebrate this Festival, Z. 321
Henry Purcell: Airs from King Arthur, or The British Worthy, Z. 628
Henry Purcell: Selections from Dido & Aeneas and Oedipus
Henry Purcell: Music for the Funeral of Queen Mary
Henry Purcell: “Come Away, Fellow Sailors” from Dido & Aeneas
George Frideric Handel: Water Music
George Frideric Handel: Zadok the Priest

