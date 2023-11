WCLV's Ovations for Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m. EST features a recital by Cleveland Institute of Music faculty members Olga Dubossarskaya Kaler, violin, and cellist Si-Yan Darren Li, with student artist Michelle Bushkova, piano. The program includes the Elgar Violin Sonata, op. 82, Four Pieces from Korngold's Incidental Music to Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, op. 11, and the Smetana Piano Trio in G Minor, op. 15.