Kohlberg Plays Shostakovich with BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

On Ovations on Wednesday, November 8, we're featuring an October performance from the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra. Artistic Director Daniel Meyer leads a performance music of Bach arranged by Mahler and Stravinsky. Then, pianist Yaron Kohlberg takes center stage for a performance of the Piano Concerto No. 1 of Dmitri Shostakovich.

Program

Daniel Meyer, conductor

Yaron Kohlberg, piano

Austin Cruz, trumpet

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Mahler): Suite from Orchestral Works

Igor Stravinsky: Danses Concertantes

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1