Israel in Egypt
On Wednesday, October 4 at 8:00 p.m., we are happy to share the latest release from Apollo's Fire on Ovations. This adaptation presents Handel's original oratorio in a condensed format while preserving his original dramatic arc. Recorded at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights last February. Available October 6 on Avie.
Israel in Egypt: A Dramatic Oratorio
Adaptation by Jeannette Sorrell
Margaret Carpenter Haigh; Molly Netter, soprano
Daniel Moody, countertenor; Jacob Perry, tenor
Edward Vogel, baritone
Apollo’s Fire
Apollo’s Singers
Jeannette Sorrell, conductor