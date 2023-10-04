On Wednesday, October 4 at 8:00 p.m., we are happy to share the latest release from Apollo's Fire on Ovations. This adaptation presents Handel's original oratorio in a condensed format while preserving his original dramatic arc. Recorded at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights last February. Available October 6 on Avie.

Israel in Egypt: A Dramatic Oratorio

Adaptation by Jeannette Sorrell

Margaret Carpenter Haigh; Molly Netter, soprano

Daniel Moody, countertenor; Jacob Perry, tenor

Edward Vogel, baritone

Apollo’s Fire

Apollo’s Singers

Jeannette Sorrell, conductor