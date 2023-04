From the 2022 Baldwin Wallace Bach Festival: Works by J. S. Bach, Dietrich Buxtehude, the contemporary composer Caroline Shaw, and the late Cleveland composer James Primosch. At intermission, Bach Festival Artistic Director Dirk Garner will offer details about the 2023 festival, Apr. 21 - 23, and an appreciation of his predecessor, the late Dwight Oltman, who led the festival for 40 years.