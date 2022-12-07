NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 10

In this week’s episode, we have a round-up of some big moments from the World Cup.

A youth dance team is bringing joy the world over.

The world’s biggest active volcano has erupted in Hawaii.

And an environmental expert answers your questions about their job.

Camaraderie (noun): A group who has a mutual trust and friendship

Evacuate (verb): To be removed from a dangerous area to a safer one

In this episode, we talk about sports! For our write-in question we want you to: Write a motivational message to your favorite team.

You can think outside of the box for this one. it could be a professional team, your little league team, or even the NewsDepth team.

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

FIFA World Cup is near the final rounds of the championship, and people all around the world are watching the matches.

For this week’s poll, we want to know: Do you like watching sports?

You can choose between: soccer, football, hockey, basketball, or not really into watching sports.

Click here to vote!

