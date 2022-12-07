© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 10

Published December 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST
We have a round-up of some big moments from the World Cup.
NewsDepth: Download Video Button
NewsDepth: Add Full Episode to Google Classroom Button
NewsDepth: Download Transcript Button
NewsDepth: Download Guide Button
NewsDepth: Download Worksheet Button
NewsDepth: Add Digital Worksheet to Google Classroom Button

In this week’s episode, we have a round-up of some big moments from the World Cup.

A youth dance team is bringing joy the world over.

The world’s biggest active volcano has erupted in Hawaii.

And an environmental expert answers your questions about their job.

NewsDepth: This Week's Word Highlight Animated Banner

Camaraderie (noun): A group who has a mutual trust and friendship

Evacuate (verb): To be removed from a dangerous area to a safer one

NewsDepth: Inbox Animated Banner

In this episode, we talk about sports! For our write-in question we want you to: Write a motivational message to your favorite team.

You can think outside of the box for this one. it could be a professional team, your little league team, or even the NewsDepth team.

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

NewsDepth: Poll Animated Banner

FIFA World Cup is near the final rounds of the championship, and people all around the world are watching the matches.

For this week’s poll, we want to know: Do you like watching sports?

You can choose between: soccer, football, hockey, basketball, or not really into watching sports.

Click here to vote!

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Natalia Garcia
natalia.garcia@ideastream.org | 216-916-6460
See stories by Natalia Garcia
Related Content