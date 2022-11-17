Your Answers: Should every adult living in the US be allowed to vote?

In this episode, we talk about the history of voting. And we want to know what you think: “Should every adult living in the US be allowed to vote?”

Dear NewsDepth,

I don't think all adults should be able to vote because that would include non-citizens. I think all legal citizens and legal immigrants should be allowed.

— Morgan, Miami East Local Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

I think every adult in the US should be allowed to vote because, I think everyone should have the right to share their opinion and say what they think. If some adults in the US are allowed to vote, why can't all adults?

— Arya, Olmsted Falls Intermediate School

I think it depends on the situation. I think if someone did a huge crime, they shouldn't be allowed to vote, it should be a punishment for whatever crime that person did. If someone has a lot of criminal records, then it should be a punishment to them too, but any other adult, whether they a male or female, old or young, they should be allowed to vote.

— Lucy, Claggett Middle School

Dear NewsDepth,

I think that everyone should get to vote. Even if you got out of prison. You are still a person even if you get out of prison. If everyone votes it will be fair. But if certain people get to vote that's not fair.

— Gabriel, Central Trail Elementary School

I think every adult in the US should be allowed to vote. The reason why I think every adult should be allowed to vote is that they have a voice to speak their own opinion about a candidate. Another reason why I think every adult should be allowed to vote is that they are responsible and carry out the duties of a responsible citizen. The next reason why I think every adult should be allowed to vote is that they help their community grow into a better environment . The final reason why I think that every adult should be allowed to vote is because they pay taxes which the government pays local workers to keep communities growing into a better environment for children.

— Michael, Harding Middle School