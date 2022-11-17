© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 9

By Natalia Garcia
Published November 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST
Nick explains the process of making laws. People in Ukraine are preparing for winter.

In this week’s episode, Nick explains the process of making laws on a brand new Politics on Point.

People in Ukraine are preparing for winter without heat.

We celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

Are you a cat person or a dog person? NewsHound is very curious to find out!

Infrastructure (noun): The physical and organizational facilities needed for the operation of a society.

Greenhouse Gasses (noun): Gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere that trap heat, warming the Earth’s surface.

Indigenous (adjective): Originating from a particular place.

Empathy (noun): Ability to understand the feelings of others.

In this episode, we talk about global carbon emissions. For our write-in question we want to know: “If you could speak to an environmental scientist about their job, what would you like to know?”

Send your questions in before November 28th.

You can use the inbox form to submit your questions.

Multiple studies show the stress-relieving benefits of being around animals - but which animal you're more open to interacting with?

For this week’s poll, we want to know: “Do you like cats or dogs better?”

Head online to choose between: “I'm a cat person,” “I’m a dog person” or “I'm a people person.”

