NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 7

By Natalia Garcia
Published October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT

In this week’s show, we take a look at Ohio's candidates ahead of the elections.

Nick tells us what it means to be the governor of Ohio.

We celebrate Halloween with loads of sugar!

And Gabe talks about diversity in children's programming.

Incumbent (noun): Currently in office

Veto (noun): Ability to stop laws that elected officials don’t approve of from going through.

Petition (noun): A written request, usually with many signatures, that is presented to someone in charge.

Transplant (noun): An operation in which a living organ or tissue is removed and implanted into another part of the body, or in a completely different body.

Demographic (adjective): A particular section of a population.

 

In this episode, Nick tells us what it means to be the governor of Ohio.  For our Write In Question this week we want to know: If you were governor for a day,  “What issue would you focus on?”

You can use the  inbox form to submit your answers.

Ohio's favorite candy is M-and-M's. Second place is Blow Pop. And third place goes to Starburst. Nationwide the most popular Halloween candy was Reese's Cups, followed by Skittles, with M-and-M's taking third place.

For our poll this week, we want to know: “What’s your favorite candy?”

Head online to choose between the nation’s top three: Reese's Cups, Skittles, M&M’s, or you can select other if none of those are your favorite.

Click here to vote!

NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
