NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 6

In this week’s show, we have some tips to make getting your flu shot easier.

Inflation has raised the prices of pumpkins this year.

Football is back! We speak with inspiring high school football players.

And Mary tells us about Ohio's early female athletes.

Inflation (noun): A general increase in prices, and a decrease in the purchasing power of money.

Purchasing Power (noun): The ability to buy goods and services.

Contemporary (adjective): Something from our time.

Perseverance (noun): Doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success.

In this episode, We speak with inspiring high school football players. And Mary shares about Ohio's early female athletes and explains how Title IX opened the door for females to compete in all sorts of sports! For our Write In Question this week we want to know: “Who inspires you?”

Pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice cookies, pumpkin spice cereal... why is it in the fall we just can't get enough of the good stuff! Margaret shares why we love everything pumpkin spice. And for our poll this week we ask you: “Do you like pumpkin spice?”

