NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 4

By Natalia Garcia
Published October 6, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT

In this week’s episode, people around the world are protesting against Iran’s morality police.

College students have limited food options in Minnesota.

Jeff St. Clair has an update on the James Webb Telescope.

And a Guatemalan artist paints North East Ohio bright colors.

Hijab (noun): A headscarf Muslim women wear to cover their hair in public.

Federal Reserve (noun): The central bank to the United States. It provides the nation with a safer and more flexible monetary system. The Federal Reserve is also known as the Fed.

Interest Rate (noun): The extra fee you pay when you borrow money from a bank.

Exoplanet (noun): A planet outside of our solar system.

 

In this episode, we hear about new stars and planets discovered thanks to the James Webb Telescope. For this week’s question: “What name would you give one of those new planets?”

You can use the  inbox form to submit your answers.

Throughout the school year, we will be interviewing professionals in a STEM field. So someone who has a job in science, technology, engineering or math. But we need your help to decide what careers to focus on.

So for this week’s poll, we want to know which one of these jobs would you be more interested in learning about?

Head online to pick between Environmental Scientist, Computer System Manager, Chemical Engineer, Astronomer, Epidemiologist, or Statistician.

Click here to vote!

Natalia Garcia
natalia.garcia@ideastream.org | 216-916-6460
