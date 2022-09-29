NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 3

In this week’s episode, storms on the Atlantic Ocean hit the US.

The National Women's Hall of Fame welcomes nine new inductees.

One community makes a wish come true with an accessible playground.

And local artists open the door to their Hispanic culture.

U.S. Territory (noun): An area that falls under the jurisdiction of the United States federal government but does not hold the same status as one of the 50 states.

FEMA (noun): Federal Emergency Management Agency. The federal agency responsible for leading the Nation's response to natural disasters.

Tropical Cyclone (noun): A rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over tropical waters. In the northern hemisphere, Tropical Cyclones always rotate counterclockwise.

Manuscript (noun): An author’s writing that has not yet been published.

In this episode, we learn about a kid’s wish for an accessible playground coming true. For this week’s question: “Why is it important to put an emphasis on accessibility?”

We learn about the new Women’s Hall of Fame inductees, and the first woman to run for president back in 1872. For this week’s poll, we want to know: "Which woman do you find most inspiring?"

You can choose between former US Army officer Rebecca Halstead, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Politician Hillary Clinton, Or Ohio Native Victoria Woodhull.

