NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 22

In this week's episode, we learn about candidates dropping out of the race for president and the results of Super Tuesday.

The coronavirus is causing American students studying in Italy to return home, but how are native Italians handling the outbreak?

Margaret meets a material scientist inventing polymers for NASA to use in extreme environments like outer space.

Plus, to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, Gabriel has a Know Ohio all about our state's Irish heritage.

endorse (verb) to declare public approval or support for someone or something.

bipartisan (adjective) getting support from two opposing political parties.

famine (noun) a long period of hunger due to lack of food.

This week we learn how Italians are changing their behavior due to COVID-19. We want you to keep an eye on your community and tell us what changes in behavior do you notice due to COVID-19?

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.