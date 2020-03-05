© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 21

Published March 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST

 

In this week's episode, we learn about the coronavirus that is going around the globe. We hear how the government is responding to the spread and how the toy industry is being impacted. 

Margaret introduces us to a dung beetle expert - Ph.D. entomologist Nicole Gunter from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Meanwhile, Kenya is being overrun by locusts destroying their crops. NASA is hiring the next crew of astronauts – would you apply? 

Finally, Pat rounds up Ohio's top news from last month, including baby cheetahs, algal bloom legislation and bald eagle spotting. Report your bald eagle sightings to ODNR here!

WeeklyWordHighlight-2019.png

precaution (noun) a measure done in advance to keep something bad from happening.

contingent (adjective) happening only if necessary.

entomologist (noun) an insect expert.

