NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 21

In this week's episode, we learn about the coronavirus that is going around the globe. We hear how the government is responding to the spread and how the toy industry is being impacted.

Margaret introduces us to a dung beetle expert - Ph.D. entomologist Nicole Gunter from the Cleveland Museum of Natural History. Meanwhile, Kenya is being overrun by locusts destroying their crops. NASA is hiring the next crew of astronauts – would you apply?

Finally, Pat rounds up Ohio's top news from last month, including baby cheetahs, algal bloom legislation and bald eagle spotting. Report your bald eagle sightings to ODNR here!

precaution (noun) a measure done in advance to keep something bad from happening.

contingent (adjective) happening only if necessary.

entomologist (noun) an insect expert.

This week we learn that NASA is accepting applications to be an astronaut. We want to know what are you learning in school that would make you a great astronaut?

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.