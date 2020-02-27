NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 20

In this week's episode, we learn about the new T-rex discovered in Canada and the new rocket NASA is designing for a trip to the moon. Margaret introduces us to famous female scientists in "Spot on Science."

Plus, we check in on the 2020 race by covering the latest debate and primary election in Nevada.

Finally, we update you on the coronavirus and historic flooding in Mississippi.

apex predator (noun) an animal at the very top of a food chain that isn't preyed on by any other animals.

crest (noun) the highest point water is expected to reach.

surplus (noun) more of a product than people need or want to buy.

cold-blooded (adjective) having a body temperature that varies with the environment.

This week we learn about a new t-rex. We want you to name it! Think about the dino's unique attributes - those vertical ridges on its upper jaw. Be sure to include your reason for your name choice!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.