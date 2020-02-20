NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 19

In this week's episode, we learn about the recent New Hampshire primary election. What's the difference between a primary and a caucus? We'll tell ya!

New facial recognition software is being used by police to find criminals, but some fear the technology is going too far and invading privacy. We meet a teen studying cybersecurity who may be able to help with this issue in the future.

Plus, for Black History Month, we see an exhibit on a famous African American photojournalist and meet a potter making traditional face jugs to honor his ancestors.

authoritarian (adj) pushing someone to obey a leader or government to the point of losing one’s personal freedom.

cybersecurity (noun) the state of keeping electronic or online information safe from hackers.

mollusk (noun) an animal that has soft bodies, no spine and usually has an external shell. They live in damp areas or underwater.

This week we learn about facial recognition software that can search the web for photos of people. We want to know how do you stay safe online?

