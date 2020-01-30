NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 16

In this week's episode, we learn about the strict rules the Senate must follow during the impeachment trial. Plus, a deadly virus is spreading in China - we'll talk about the measures to contain it.

We get sporty for the Super Bowl, visiting the Ohio factory where footballs are made and meeting a woman creating a concussion sensor.

Plus do you know what to do in an emergency? We have stories on kids who found their way out of dangerous situations.

impede (verb) to get in the way.

concussion (noun) an injury to the brain after a hard blow to the head.

This week we learn about a teen who wants to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday. Persuade us why the Super Bowl should move to Saturday or why it should stay on Sunday.

