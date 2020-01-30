© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 16

Published January 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST

 

In this week's episode, we learn about the strict rules the Senate must follow during the impeachment trial. Plus, a deadly virus is spreading in China - we'll talk about the measures to contain it. 

We get sporty for the Super Bowl, visiting the Ohio factory where footballs are made and meeting a woman creating a concussion sensor.

Plus do you know what to do in an emergency? We have stories on kids who found their way out of dangerous situations.

WeeklyWordHighlight-2019.png

impede (verb) to get in the way.

concussion (noun) an injury to the brain after a hard blow to the head.

WeeklyInbox-2019.png

This week we learn about a teen who wants to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday. Persuade us why the Super Bowl should move to Saturday or why it should stay on Sunday.

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

 

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Margaret Cavalier
See stories by Margaret Cavalier
Related Content