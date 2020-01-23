NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 15

In this week's episode, we follow along as the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are passed from the House of Representatives to the Senate.

Rick shares about psychologists aiding folks in Puerto Rico and about a recent volcano explosion in the Philippines. Margaret reviews volcano vocabulary in Spot on Science.

We learn about new technology on display at the Consumer Electronics Show and about the top job for 2020.

Mary talks us through the history of Toledo in this week's Know Ohio, including it's early days as the Great Black Swamp. Add the Miami-Erie Canal and you've got yourself a top spot for glass and automobile manufacturing.

acquit (noun) to find someone not guilty of a crime.

patent (noun) a license granted to a person or company to keep others from making or using their invention.

psychologist (noun) an expert in the study of the mind and behavior.

software developer (noun) someone who designs programs that run on computers and other smart devices.

This week we learn the top job for 2020 is software developer. We want to know what job skills do you think you will need when you enter the workforce. Compare and contrast those with the skills your parents needed.

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.