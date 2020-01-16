NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 14

In this week's episode, we get an update on the Australian wildfires and learn about new earthquakes shaking Puerto Rico.

Plus, Prince Harry and his wife are stepping back from their royal duties to the United Kingdom.

Winter is here with all its oddities - Margaret goes through a few in Spot on Science.

And we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. by learning about one of his trips to Ohio. Listen to his speech at Glenville High School:

U.S. territory (noun) an area that's under control of the United States, but is not a state.

tectonic plate (noun) a large piece of the Earth's crust.

ice shove (noun) a pileup of ice that is pushed onto shore from a body of water.

cryoseism (noun) a seismic event that may be caused by a sudden crack in frozen soil or rock saturated with water or ice.

In this week’s show, we learn about the Ohio Attorney General's competition to design an anti-bullying license plate. We want to know what cause would you promote on a license plate and why?

Download this form to design your own!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.