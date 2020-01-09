NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 13

In this week's episode, we learn about President Donald Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives and about the voters who are still backing him.

Plus, bushfires are eating through Australia while heavy rains washout east Africa. The flu is going around - Rick has tips for staying healthy.

In Buckeye Beat, Pat rounds up December's news including plastic bag bans, ODOT travel messages, and the upcoming census.

The show wraps with a Sketchbook about recycling sweaters.

ecosystem (noun) a community of organisms and their environment

census (noun) an official count or survey of a population

influenza (noun) an illness that impacts your lungs and breathing

In this week’s show, we learn about bans on plastic bags. We want to know - do you think plastic bags should be banned? Be sure to support your answer!

