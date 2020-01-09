© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 13

Published January 9, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST

 

In this week's episode, we learn about President Donald Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives and about the voters who are still backing him.

Plus, bushfires are eating through Australia while heavy rains washout east Africa. The flu is going around - Rick has tips for staying healthy.

In Buckeye Beat, Pat rounds up December's news including plastic bag bans, ODOT travel messages, and the upcoming census.

The show wraps with a Sketchbook about recycling sweaters.

WeeklyWordHighlight-2019.png

ecosystem (noun) a community of organisms and their environment

census (noun) an official count or survey of a population

influenza (noun) an illness that impacts your lungs and breathing

WeeklyInbox-2019.png

In this week’s show, we learn about bans on plastic bags. We want to know - do you think plastic bags should be banned? Be sure to support your answer!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

 

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Margaret Cavalier
See stories by Margaret Cavalier
Related Content