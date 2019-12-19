NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 12

In this week's episode, we learn about the two articles of impeachment being brought against President Donald Trump and about Alaska's warmest year.

Plus, we get an update on some young women impressing the world and question whether dance is a sport.

The show wraps with a few feelgood stories about holiday do-gooders.

obstruction (noun) getting in the way of something

physical therapist (noun) a health professional who cares for disease or injury with exercise, massage, heat therapy or other forms of treatment

anonymous (noun) a person whose name is unknown

In this week’s show, we learn about ballet dancers being treated like athletes with physical therapy. We want to know: do you think dance is a sport? Be sure to support your answer!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.