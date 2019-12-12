NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 11

In this week's episode, we cover what happened over Thanksgiving break - impeachment proceedings, Washington D.C. tree lightings and record holiday shopping.

Plus, we learn about different winter businesses, including a brewery fighting off porch pirates and a snowplow simulator.

Gabriel shares some of Ohio's sweet inventions in this episode's Know Ohio and Pat rounds up the November news in Buckeye Beat.

Speaker of the House (noun) position elected by the House of Representatives to lead House and make announcements on its behalf

reputable (noun) known for having a good history



incumbent (noun) official already holding an elected position

In this week’s show, we learn several winter-based businesses. We want to know: what winter business would you start in your community?

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.