NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 10

Published November 21, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST

 

In this week's episode, we get an update on the impeachment hearings and learn about the Supreme Court taking on a case about DACA.

A record number of travelers is expected for Thanksgiving, so we've got tips on how to stay healthy when traveling by plane. Plus, Mary fills us in about Ohio's Native American history.

foreign policy (noun) a country's strategy for dealing with other countries

ambassador (noun) an official who represents their country while living in another

In this week’s show, we celebrate Thanksgiving. We want you to tell us all about your family's Thanksgiving traditions.

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

 

