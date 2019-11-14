NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 9

In this week's episode, we review some big election results and learn about firefighters who invented a way to dry their gear.

We wish panda Bei Bei goodbye on his way to China and learn why you crave junk food at night.

Plus, we tackle big topics including the trade war and state-to-state migration.

migration (noun) a move from one place to another

diplomacy (noun) the act of handling relationships between two or more countries

tariff (noun) a tax or fee added to goods that are imported or exported from a specific country

biological (adjective) relating to living organisms

In this week’s show, we learn about folks moving out of California to other states. We want to know what reason would you give someone to move to Ohio? Be sure to explain why with supporting evidence.

