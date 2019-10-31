© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 7

Published October 31, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT

 

In this week's episode, we learn about some new world leaders - the prime minister of Canada and the emperor of Japan. 

Plus what are the pros and cons of smart phones? We visit a camp in South Korea for kids addicted to their devices and meet a woman who is making an anti-bullying app.

We get spooky for Halloween with a Know Ohio about creepy crawlers, a Spot on Science about fear and a Sketchbook about a ceramic doll artist.

monarchy (noun) a government lead by one ruler.

constitutional monarchy (noun) a government where a monarch shares power with a government ruled by a constitution. 

Title IX (noun) a law requiring equal education activities for all sexes in government-funded schools.

physiological (adjective) relating to the body and its functions.

In this week’s show, we learn about a woman who is designing an anti-bullying app for smartphones. We want to know how do you stop, or prevent, bullying?

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

 

