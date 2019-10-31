NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 7

In this week's episode, we learn about some new world leaders - the prime minister of Canada and the emperor of Japan.

Plus what are the pros and cons of smart phones? We visit a camp in South Korea for kids addicted to their devices and meet a woman who is making an anti-bullying app.

We get spooky for Halloween with a Know Ohio about creepy crawlers, a Spot on Science about fear and a Sketchbook about a ceramic doll artist.

monarchy (noun) a government lead by one ruler.

constitutional monarchy (noun) a government where a monarch shares power with a government ruled by a constitution.

Title IX (noun) a law requiring equal education activities for all sexes in government-funded schools.

physiological (adjective) relating to the body and its functions.

In this week’s show, we learn about a woman who is designing an anti-bullying app for smartphones. We want to know how do you stop, or prevent, bullying?

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.