NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 6

In this week's episode, we learn about the democratic debate held in Ohio and see how running for president is a difficult task.

Plus, we learn a whole lot about NASA - like how the first all-woman spacewalk just took place, how new space suits will help astronauts adapt on missions and how animators figure out what those missions will look like.

We also meet a middle school football player who says she isn't being given fair play time on the field - and we ask for your thoughts on how to treat every player equally.

Medicare (noun)

a government program that provides healthcare for folks who are over the age of 65, or who qualify because of other needs.

discriminate (verb) to treat someone poorly because they are different, especially because of their age, sex, or race.

co-ed (adjective) including boys and girls.

erosion (noun) the slow loss of soil, rock or land by wind, water or other natural elements.

In this week’s show, we learn about a girl who says she is not getting as much play time on her school's football team as the boy players. We want to know: how can you make sure that student-athletes are treated equally on a co-ed team?

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.