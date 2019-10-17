© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 5

Published October 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT

 

In this week's episode, we follow up on some big stories including the impeachment inquiry, the travels of young environmentalist Greta Thunberg and the planned power outages in California.

Plus in Know Ohio, Mary speeds through Akron's rubber history including the Goodyear Blimp and Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

We learn how the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo became sensory-friendly over the summer.

impeachment (noun) the process of finding a government official guilty of misconduct.

accessible (adjective) able to be reached or entered.

canal (noun) a manmade waterway used for transportation and delivering goods.

In this week’s show, we learn about a school that has banned all student cell phone use during the school day. We want to know: do you think this is a good ban?

