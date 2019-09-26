NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 3

In this week's episode, we learn about several strikes - youth protests over climate change and the United Auto Workers Union demanding better working conditions and wages.

We follow up on tropical storm Imelda's impact on Texas and Hurricane Dorian's on the Bahamas.

Plus, Gabriel gives us the history on Ohio's own sharpshootin' superstar Annie Oakley.

climate change (noun) the long-term altering of temperature and weather patterns. It can be regional, or global.

strike (noun) a refusal to work by a body of employees, usually until the worker's demands are met.

tropical depression (noun)

a spinning storm that forms over water with winds below 39 miles per hour.

In this week’s show, we learn about a couple of inspiring young people - Greta Thunberg and Annie Oakley. That leads us to our write in question this week.

We want to know about a young person who inspires you. Tell us who they are, what they do and how it inspires you!

