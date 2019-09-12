NewsDepth 2019-2020 | Episode 1

In this week's episode, we review the summer's biggest stories - from a record heatwave in India to protests in Hong Kong.

We check out efforts to help after Hurricane Dorain hit the Bahamas and see the devastation left by fires in the Amazon rain.

Plus in Know Ohio, Mary shares a brief biography of famous Ohio author Toni Morrison.

hurricane (noun) a violent storm with wind speeds of 74 miles per hour, or higher, that forms over the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans.

prime minister (noun) the head of an elected government.

extradition (noun) when someone is taken out of one area to face charges on a crime they committed in another area.

In this week's show we learn about two bans in Canada that are aimed at helping wildlife and the environment - a ban on single-use plastics and a ban on keeping dolphins and whales in captivity. Rewatch the story below.

Then tell us about a ban you would make to help wildlife and the environment. be sure to support your answer with evidence.

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.