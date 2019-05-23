NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 30

Teachers, our educator survey is live! We'd appreciate if you'd take a few minutes to fill it out. As a thank you we will randomly be selecting three survey-takers to receive a class visit (virtually or in person) from the NewsDepth team next season.

In this week's episode, we're getting ready to head on summer break!

Nick Castele answers the question “Do presidents go on vacation?” in Politics on Point. We have a Know Ohio on Lake Erie’s Islands and Margaret Cavalier blasts off with a recap of the Apollo 11 mission in this week's Spot on Science.

radioactivity (noun) a property of certain rare elements, like uranium and plutonium, that a gives off radiation, or energetic particles.

tariff (noun) a tax added to goods imported or exported from a specific country.

muscular dystrophy (noun) a disease that causes your muscles to get weaker and weaker.

archipelago (noun) a series of islands.

