NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 26

This week we celebrate Earth Day with plenty of appropriate stories. We meet a set of brothers who paint realistic landscapes for a natural history museum, learn how the Cuyahoga River sparked environmental regulations and examine invasive plants in Ohio.

Plus, fire damages the Notre Dame Cathedral in France while Measles in still causing concern in America.

flying buttress (noun) arched supports on the outside of a building.

mouth (noun) the place where a river meets a body of water.

headwater (noun) the source of a stream.

In this week's episode, we learn about a lot of threats to the environment, from pollution to invasive plants. Write to us about the environmental threats you have seen in your neighborhood and tell us what you are doing to help!

