NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 24

Chicago has a brand new mayor and she is the first black woman to lead the city. We share a little bit about her and what she plans to change in the windy city.

Would you rent a chicken to have farm fresh eggs every day? We visit one company that hopes so!

Plus, spring flowers can be a sight for sore eyes - literally when you've got seasonal allergies. We've got a few tips on keeping the sneezing to a minimum.

corruption (noun) when a person in power is not honest or accepts bribes.

naturalization (noun) the process of a person becoming a citizen of another country.

diplomacy (noun) the act of handling relationships between two or more countries.

allergy (noun) a negative response of the body to a specific substance.

In this week's episode, we watch as brand new American citizens register to vote. Re-watch the segment below and then write to us. We want to know why you think voting is so important!

