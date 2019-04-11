© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 24

Published April 11, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT

Chicago has a brand new mayor and she is the first black woman to lead the city. We share a little bit about her and what she plans to change in the windy city. 

Would you rent a chicken to have farm fresh eggs every day? We visit one company that hopes so!

Plus, spring flowers can be a sight for sore eyes - literally when you've got seasonal allergies. We've got a few tips on keeping the sneezing to a minimum.

Download this episode |  Download transcript of this episode

 

WordHighlight-Weekly-01.png

corruption (noun) when a person in power is not honest or accepts bribes. 

naturalization (noun) the process of a person becoming a citizen of another country.

diplomacy (noun) the act of handling relationships between two or more countries. 

allergy (noun) a negative response of the body to a specific substance.

In this week's episode, we watch as brand new American citizens register to vote. Re-watch the segment below and then write to us. We want to know why you think voting is so important! 

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

 

 

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

